At least 40 killed and dozens injured in Kabul explosion

At least 40 people were killed in an explosion at a wedding hall in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, said two government officials.

More than 60 other people were injured in the blast, said Basir Mujahid spokesman for Kabul police.

“I have confirmed reports that 40 people have been killed,” Mr Mujahid told Reuters.

Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed there were many injured.

“A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a wedding hall where Islamic religious scholars had gathered to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad,” Mr Danish said.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast. – Reuters