‘At least 10’ reported dead as huge explosion rocks Lebanon’s capital Beirut

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, witnesses and security sources said.

The blast occurred in the city’s port area, where there were warehouses with highly explosive materials, Lebanon’s internal security chief Abbas Ibrahim said.

Footage of the blast shared around by residents on social media showed a column of smoke rising from the port district followed by an enormous blast. Those who filming what initially appeared to be a big blaze where thrown backwards by the shock.

At least 10 bodies were taken to hospitals, a security source and a medical source told Reuters.

The head of Lebanese Red Cross said hundreds of injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment with more still trapped in homes damaged by the explosion.

George Kettaneh told local media there was no exact figure of how many were injured as many were still trapped in homes and within the area of the blast. Others were being rescued by boat.

Lebanese broadcaster LBCI quoted Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beirut as saying that was treating more than 500 injuries and was not able to receive more. Tens of injured needed operations, the hospital said appealing for blood donations.

Lebanese president Michel Aoun called for an emergency meeting of the country’s Supreme Defence Council, according to the presidency’s Twitter account. Prime minister Hassan Diab called for a day of mourning on Wednesday. The explosion occurred three days before a UN-backed court is due to deliver a verdict in the trial of four suspects from the Shia group Hizbullah over a 2005 bombing which killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people.

Firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in Beirut. Photograph: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters carry an injured person from the scene in Beirut. Photograph: Hasan Shaban/Bloomberg

A wounded man at the port near the scene of the explosion in Beirut. Photograph: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze that set off the blast. The governor of Beirut port told Sky News that a team of firefighters at the scene had “disappeared” after the explosion.

“I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street,” said a Reuters witness.

The health minister told Reuters there was a “very high number” of injured. Al Mayadeen TV said hundreds were wounded.

Another Reuters witness said she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: “All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos.”

The Irish Embassy in Cairo advised any Irish citizens in Beirut who need assistance to contact the embassy. It said on Twitter: “We advise all citizens to shelter in place until they can move safely. We also advise the you follow the instructions of the Lebanese authorities.”

UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters it was not immediately clear what the cause was, and that there was no indication of any injuries to any UN personnel.

“We do not have information about what has happened precisely, what has caused this, whether it’s accidental or man-made act,” he said.

The US Pentagon said: “We are aware of the explosion and are concerned for the potential loss of life due to such a massive explosion.”

In Cyprus, an island lying west of Lebanon, residents reported two large bangs in quick succession. One resident of the capital Nicosia said his house shook, rattling shutters. – Reuters