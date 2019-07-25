At least 10 people dead after three bombings in Kabul

Three bombings have struck the Afghan capital, killing at least 10 people including five women and one child, officials said.

Thursday morning’s first attack in Kabul was carried out by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle who blew himself up in front of a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees, said Nasrat Rahim, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

A suicide car bomb then struck in the capital’s east, according to police officer Abdul Rahman, who said the bomber targeted international coalition forces.

The coalition said its forces were not involved in the Kabul explosions.

The third blast was a smaller magnetic explosive device left near the scene of the bus attack, which caused no deaths, the interior ministry spokesman said.

Insurgents

At least 41 people were also wounded in the attacks in the capital, said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for country’s health ministry.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The insurgents control around half the country and have continued to launch daily assaults, mainly targeting security forces, even while holding negotiations with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year war.

Separately, in the eastern Nangarhar province, a roadside bomb killed seven people and wounded four others who were travelling in a vehicle, said Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor. – AP