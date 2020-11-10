McDonald’s to introduce plant-based burgers

McPlant line could also offer chicken substitutes and breakfast sandwiches

Updated: 16 minutes ago

McDonald’s has announced it is to debut a line of plant-based meat alternatives. File photograph: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Burger chain McDonald’s has announced it is to debut a line of plant-based meat alternatives called “McPlant” in 2021.

McDonald’s said under its McPlant line, it could offer products including burgers, chicken substitutes and breakfast sandwiches, which it expects to test in some markets in 2021.

The line will include a patty that Beyond Meat, a producer of plant-based meat, said it helped co-create.

Beyond Meat was the front runner for a contract as it had conducted tests of a so-called “P.L.T.” burger at nearly 100 McDonald’s locations in Ontario, Canada, earlier this year.

“Plant-based products are an ongoing consumer trend. It’s not a matter of if McDonald’s will get into plant-based, it’s a matter of when,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said on a call with analysts.

Analysts, rival fast food companies and plant-based protein producers have been closely watching McDonald’s plans as it is one of the few national chains yet to sell plant-based meat burgers on a permanent basis.

While other chains have started offering plant-based meat options, a McDonald’s contract could be the biggest and would put the plant-based meat movement front and center in mainstream America. – Reuters

