Lion Air plane crashes in Indonesia with 189 on board

A passenger jet with 189 people on board has crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital.

The country’s disaster agency posted photos online of a crushed smartphone, books, bags and parts of the Lion Air aircraft fuselage that had been collected by search and rescue vessels that have converged on the area.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the aircraft was on a 70 minute flight to Pangkal Pinang on an island chain off Sumatra.

Rescuers have started to retrieved human remains, Indonesian authorities said. Rescue workers are trying to find the main body of the plane after finding debris and aircraft parts floating on the surface of the Java Sea.

A 2012 file photograph shows a Lion Air passenger jet parked on the tarmac at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia. Photograph: AP Photo/Trisnadi

Indonesian TV broadcast pictures of a fuel slick and debris field. The pilot of the planehad requested to return to base before it lost contact 13 minutes into the flight.

The National Search and Rescue Agency said the flight ended in waters off West Java that are 98 to 115ft deep.

The agency’s chief Muhammad Syaugi told a news conference that divers are trying to locate the wreckage.

The Boeing 737-800 plane departed Jakarta, about 6.20am for Pangkal Pinang.

Data for Flight 610 on aircraft tracking website FlightAware ends just a few minutes following takeoff.

Indonesian TV showed dozens of people waiting anxiously outside the Pangkal Pinang airport and officials bringing out plastic chairs.

The plane that crashed into the sea off Indonesia on Monday had a technical problem on its last flight that was resolved, Lion Air’s president has said.

Airline president Edward Sirait said the technical problem on Boeing 737 Max 8 plane was resolved in accordance with the manufacturer’s procedures.

He was not more specific but said the problem on the earlier flight would be part of the investigation of Monday’s crash.

Separately, Indonesia’s Directorate-General of Air Transport said the flight from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang requested to return to Jakarta shortly after take-off from the capital’s airport.

The plane crashed into the sea about 13 minutes after takeoff.

In a statement about the tragedy, the air transport agency’s spokesman Sindu Rahayu said: “The plane had requested a return to base before disappearing from the radar.”

Rescuers inspect oi slick debris believed to be from Lion Air passenger jet that crashed off West Java on Monday. Photograph: BNPB via AP

The crash is the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since an AirAsia flight plunged into the sea in December 2014, killing all 162 on board.

A report to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office cited the crew of a tug boat which had reported seeing a Lion Air flight falling from the sky.

The National Search and Rescue Agency requested the air force’s assistance with the search.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

In 2013, one of its Boeing 737-800 jets missed the runway while landing on the resort island of Bali, crashing into the sea without causing any fatalities among the 108 people on board. – Associated Press