Kim Jong-un makes history as first North Korean leader to cross border

Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea, stepping across the military line dividing the peninsula to warmly shake hands with South Korean president Moon Jae-in, before the two walked briefly back across the border in a surprise move.

Wearing his signature Mao Zedong-style suit, Mr Kim appeared bemused by the large number of photographers on the southern side but his debut in South Korea was brisk and confident.

“I am happy to meet you,” Mr Kim said shortly before sitting down with Mr Moon for talks, which are expected to deal with denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, as well as economic issues.

The exchange between the two leaders appeared warm and they held hands as they crossed the military demarcation line.

“I say this before president Moon and many journalists here that I will hold good discussions with president Moon with a frank, sincere and honest attitude and make a good outcome,” said Mr Kim, who is the third generation of his family to rule North Korea.

The two men were then escorted by an honour guard clad in brightly coloured traditional costumes to the meeting venue.

Mr Kim inscribed the visitors’ book with the message: “New history starts now; age of peace, from the starting point of history.”

Later, as they sat at a table for the start of the summit, Mr Kim said he wondered why it had taken so long for talks to take place. He also said he had brought naengmyeon, a Pyongyang cold noodle dish, for them to enjoy at dinner.

The meeting took place at Panmunjom, which is 50 kilometres north of Seoul, and is home to a peace centre as well as a military barracks.

The truce ending the Korean War was signed here in 1953, although the two countries remain technically at war as no formal peace treaty was ever signed.

“The moment chairman Kim crosses the military demarcation line, Panmunjom became a symbol of peace, not a symbol of division,” Mr Moon said, referring to Mr Kim by his official title as chairman of North Korea’s state affairs commission.

“I wish to again express my respect to chairman Kim Jong-un’s decision that made today’s discussions possible,” Mr Moon said.

The meeting is the third inter-Korean summit, following two previous meetings in 2000 and 2007, and it is the first to take place in South Korea. It comes after months of easing tensions between the two Koreas and is expected to lay the groundwork for a meeting with US president Donald Trump in May or June.