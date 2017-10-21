Irish man dies in drowning incident in Portugal
Department of Foreign Affairs confirms a man in his 60s has died while on holiday
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed it is providing consular assistance after an Irish man died in Portugal. Photograph: Tom Honan
An Irish man has died in Portugal, in what is understood to have been a drowning incident. The Irish Times understands the man, who was in his 60s, was holidaying in Portugal when he got into difficulty while swimming.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the man’s family.