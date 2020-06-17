Ireland vies with Canada and Norway as UN Security Council voting to begin

Suzanne Lynch, Washington Correspondent

The United Nations will vote today on the non-permanent membership of the Security Council, with Ireland vying with Canada and Norway for two seats on the prestigious international body.

Ambassadors representing all 193 members will begin casting their vote this morning in New York. Each member state has two votes, and a two-third majority is needed to be elected. In the likely event that two candidates do not meet that threshold, additional voting rounds will take place and the process may stretch into Thursday.

Representatives of each country will vote in UN headquarters in New York by secret ballot, beginning on Wednesday morning.

Five seats are up for grabs in June for the 2021-2022 session. While Ireland is competing for one of two seats in the “Western Europe and other states” category, representatives for Africa, the Latin America and Caribbean region, and Asia Pacific will also be chosen.

Ireland has held a seat on the council three times in its history. The last occasion was in 2001 in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney have intensified engagement with regional groups at the United Nations and individual countries in recent weeks, as Ireland seeks to secure a seat on the influential 15-member body. France, Britain, the United States, Russia and China are the five permanent members of the UN body, with the remaining 10 seats rotating among other member states who serve for two-year terms.

Senior Irish government representatives had been expected to travel to New York ahead of the vote before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but instead have been holding virtual calls with key stakeholders in recent weeks.

Ireland’s ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne-Nason has been leading the Irish efforts in New York to secure a seat on the 15-member body.

In the most recent debate on the UN Security Council election, Ms Byrne-Nason said that “effective multilateralism” was at the heart of Irish foreign policy.

Highlighting Ireland’s status as an “independent and neutral country,” she said that Irish people were “bridge-builders by nature”.

During the debate, Ms Byrne-Nason also highlighted Ireland’s support for Palestinians, expressing “deep concern” at the threat of annexation that was expressed by the new Israeli government.

“We have put the Palestinian question at the heart of foreign policy. We have long advocated a two state solution,” she said.

While Ireland’s support for the Palestinian cause is likely to appeal to Muslim-majority nations, Ireland’s recent commitment to quadruple funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO) - a UN agency - is also likely to be welcomed by some members as a sign of Ireland’s commitment to the United Nations.

Ireland has also been highlighting its role in UN peace-keeping initiatives, the experience of the Northern Ireland peace process, as well as its history as a colonised nation and its status as the only EU member running in its category.