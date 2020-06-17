Ireland secures temporary seat on UN Security Council

Ireland has been elected to a seat on the UN Security Council in the first round of voting, in a major boost for the country’s foreign policy credentials.

Ireland secured 128 votes – exactly the two-thirds majority needed to qualify. Norway was also elected to two of the three seats up for grabs with 130 votes.

All but one of the 193 eligible countries voted in the first round of voting which began at 9am in New York (around 2pm Irish time) and concluded at lunchtime. A total of 191 valid votes were cast. Ambassadors from each member state voted by secret ballot at set times due to coronavirus.

President Michael D Higgins congratulated all involved in Ireland’s “principled” campaign and said the achivevment was a cause for celebration.

“The support Ireland has received vindicates the decision to run a campaign that did not avoid the issues that are urgent; a campaign that engaged with global issues, such as peace-building and peacekeeping, the elimination of global poverty, the strengthening of multilateralism, and reform of the United Nations. ”

Ireland has held a seat on the council three times in its history. The last occasion was in 2001 in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The influential 15-member body has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It can establish peacekeeping operations, enact international sanctions, and authorise military action.

France, Britain, the US, Russia and China are the five permanent members of the UN body, with the remaining 10 seats rotating among other member states who serve for two-year terms. The five permanent members have the power to veto decisions.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney had intensified engagement with regional groups at the United Nations and individual countries in recent weeks.

Ireland’s ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne-Nason led the Irish efforts in New York.

In the most recent debate on the UN Security Council election, Ms Byrne-Nason said that “effective multilateralism” was at the heart of Irish foreign policy.

Highlighting Ireland’s status as an “independent and neutral country,” she said that Irish people were “bridge-builders by nature”.

During the debate, Ms Byrne-Nason also highlighted Ireland’s support for Palestinians, expressing “deep concern” at the threat of annexation that was expressed by the new Israeli government.

“We have put the Palestinian question at the heart of foreign policy. We have long advocated a two-state solution,” she said.

The outcome will be a blow to Canadian leader Justin Trudeau. Mr Trudeau announced that Canada would compete for a seat in 2016 – a relatively short time-frame in which to lobby for membership of the body. Canada’s most recent attempt to secure one of the 10 rotating seats ended in failure in 2010 – a move that was widely seen as a reaction to the conservative government led by Stephen Harper at the time.

While the bid for a UN Security Council seat was very much the brainchild of Mr Trudeau, the Canadian leader’s standing has been weakened somewhat by a series of scandals, including the emergence of photographs of him in “black face” and a government contract scandal.

India, which ran unopposed in the Asia-Pacific group, and Mexico, the only competitors in the Latin America and Caribbean group, were also elected. Neither of the two countries running in the Africa group – Kenya and Djibouti – received the required majority, so a second round will now be held.