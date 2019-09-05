Hurricane Dorian: 20 dead in Bahamas as storm threatens US

Hurricane Dorian, back to a category three storm, has begun raking the southeast US seaboard.

It is threatening to inundate low-lying coasts from Georgia to southwest Virginia with a dangerous storm surge after its deadly mauling of the Bahamas.

Dorian had crashed into the island nation as its strongest hurricane on record earlier this week, but had weakened greatly since — down from a category five to a category two storm before increasing again late on Wednesday.

It still boasts dangerously high winds of 185 kmh (115 mph) as it is sideswiping the coasts of Georgia and North and South Carolina.

In South Carolina, more than 1,500 people have sought refuge in 28 shelters as authorities worried about the historic and vulnerable port city of Charleston.

Dorian was centred overnight about 169km (105 miles) south of Charleston and moving north, just offshore.

Survivors of Dorian in the Bahamas thronged rescue helicopters on Wednesday and the United Nations said 70,000 people needed immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island group.

The most damaging storm to strike the island nation, Dorian killed 20 people when it hit as a highest-level Category 5 storm, Bahamas prime minister Hubert Minnis said.

“We expect that this number will increase,” Mr Minnis told a news conference as the scope of the destruction and humanitarian crisis was still coming into focus.

Aerial video of the worst-hit Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas showed widespread devastation, with the harbor, shops and workplaces, a hospital, and airport landing strips damaged or blown to pieces, all of which is frustrating rescue efforts.

People wait for relief supplies to arrive at Treasure Cay Airport following Hurricane Dorian. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Mark Lowcock, United Nations under secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said in a conference call from the Bahamas that around 70,000 people needed food, shelter and medical assistance.

“There is concern that some whole communities’ locations have been destroyed or are underwater or washed away,” he said. “One of the uncertainties is where the people who were living there are now and how to reach them.”

‘Helpless’

Dozens of people in the Bahamas, with a population of about 400,000, took to Facebook seeking information about missing loved ones. A single Facebook post by media outlet Our News Bahamas seeking the names of missing people had 2,000 comments listing lost family members since it went live on Tuesday, although some of the comments were also about loved ones being found.

An international relief effort was under way, with a British Royal Navy vessel providing assistance and Jamaica sending a 150-member military contingent to help secure Abaco and Grand Bahama, officials said.

Volunteers also ferried supplies to the islands in a flotilla of small boats.

“Let us give of our best in this moment of historic tragedy,” Mr Minnis said.

He also encouraged international tourists to visit the Bahamas, which relies heavily on its hospitality industry.

The US state department said it did not believe any US citizens who were in the Bahamas, a popular tourist destination, during the storm were killed.

President Donald Trump said the United States was sending supplies to the islands, including materials that had been originally intended for any Dorian victims in Florida.

One aid worker described an apocalyptic level of destruction on Great Abaco Island.

An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen on Great Abaco Island Wednesday. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

“There is no co-ordination, no communication, and things are going to get worse if that continues,” said medic Tricia Wesolek (46).

LaQuez Williams, pastor at Jubilee Cathedral in Grand Bahama, who opened the church as a shelter for about 150 people, said he saw people on their rooftops seeking refuge.

“They were calling for help, but you could not go out to reach,” Mr Williams said. “It was very difficult because you felt helpless.”

A Reuters photographer surveying the damage on Grand Bahama island said many hangers at Freeport airport and several aircraft appeared to be severely damaged.

Dorian killed one person in Puerto Rico before hovering over the Bahamas for two days with torrential rains and fierce winds that whipped up 3.7- to 5.5-meter (12-18 foot) storm surges in places.

At 11 pm EST on Wednesday (4am Irish time Thursday), Dorian was about 170 km (105 miles ) south of Charleston, South Carolina, the National Hurricane Centre said.

The NHC issued a storm surge warning that covered the whole length of the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and extending to Hampton Roads in southern Virginia.

More than 2.2 million people in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate. Florida avoided a direct hit from Dorian.–Reuters and PA