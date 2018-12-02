Happy ending: Ring back with engaged pair after Times Square mishap

New York City police on Sunday located a tourist couple whose unlucky marriage proposal went viral after their engagement ring fell down a Times Square subway grate.

A video of the incident shared on Twitter by the New York City Police Department on Saturday collected more than 20,000 retweets, made headlines and managed to reach the newly engaged pair who had returned to the United Kingdom.

“The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them!” the NYPD wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!”

Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!) Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them! pic.twitter.com/hzFXxuMVJW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018 Thank you so much @NYPDnews and everyone for sharing and reuniting me with my ring! Proposal was in Central Park and fell off over the drain! Thought was gone forever! Can’t thank officers enough!❤️ — Daniella (@Daniell09311533) December 2, 2018 WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!

She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? 💍 call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018

The video captured by security cameras showed the distressed couple trying, unsuccessfully, to retrieve the ring.

NYPD officers managed to recover and clean the piece of jewellery, but could not find the couple so made the appeal on social media.

“Thank you, Twitter. Case closed! Love, John, Daniella, and the NYPD,” the department tweeted on Sunday, along with a photo of the smiling couple.

More than 350,000 people visit Times Square in midtown Manhattan, known as “The Crossroads of the World,” every day. – Reuters