G7 will be ‘difficult test of unity and solidarity’, says Tusk

The summit of G7 nations opening on Saturday will be “a difficult test of unity and solidarity” after a year during which leaders of the rich nations have found it hard to find common language, the European Council’s president said. Donald Tusk also told a news briefing in Biarritz, France, that trade wars among the seven nations would further erode trust between them.

He said that if US president Donald Trump was using tariffs as a political tool it could be risky for the whole world.

The three-day meeting in the Atlantic seaside resort of Biarritz takes place amid sharp differences over a clutch of global issues that risk further dividing a group of countries already struggling to speak with one voice.

Summit host Emmanuel Macron wants the leaders of Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States to focus on the defence of democracy, gender equality, education and climate change, and has invited leaders from Asia, Africa and Latin America to join them for a global push on these issues.

French police officers prepare to fire teargas toward anti-G-7 activist near a tent camp near Hendaye, France on Friday. Photograph: Bob Edme/PA

But with the trade war between China and the United States worsening, European governments struggling to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran and global condemnation growing over illegal fires in the Amazon, his agenda could be eclipsed.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has said the G7 leaders “cannot be silent” in the face of fires sweeping parts of Brazil’s Amazon, and will call for everything to be done to halt them.

Germany is backing French president Macron’s call to discuss the fires at the weekend’s G7 summit.

Mrs Merkel said in her weekly video message: “Emmanuel Macron is right — our house is burning, and we cannot be silent.”

She said the leaders of the world’s top economic powers are “shaken” by the fires and that they will discuss “how we can support and help there, and send a clear call that everything must be done so that the rainforest stops burning”.

Amid a series of policy and trade disagreements, which she did not address explicitly, Dr Merkel said that “talking to each other is always better than about each other — and the G7 is an excellent opportunity for that”.

Dr Merkel also said that impeding a trade deal between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur will not help reduce the destruction of rainforest in Brazil.

On Friday, Mr Macron threatened to block the recently agreed trade deal with Mercosur, which also includes Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Ireland joined in the threat.

Anti-G-7 activists march along a road near a tent camp near Hendaye, France on Friday. Photograph: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Dr Merkel has made clear she shares Mr Macron’s concern about the fires.

But her government said in response to a query about the deal that its trade section “includes an ambitious sustainability chapter with binding rules on climate protection”, in which both sides committed to implementing the Paris climate accord.

It added: “The non-conclusion (of the deal) is therefore from our point of view not the appropriate response to what is currently happening in Brazil.”

Dr Merkel spoke as world leaders converge on the French town for the G7 summit.

The event has emptied out the town famed for its beach on the last week of the summer break.

Mr Macron has has downplayed any expectations of a unified front from the leaders of the G7 democracies.

France is pressing the White House to endorse a global pledge at the summit to step up the fight against the spread of hate speech on the internet.

A sand art performance by French artist Sam Dougados representing G7 leaders (L-R, Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau, Giuseppe Conte, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Shinzo Abe and Donald Trump) for the ONE Campaign to promote gender equality is displayed at the Plage de la CÃ´te des Basques on the eve of the G7 summit in Biarritz. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/EPA

Cedric O, a French official in charge of digital economy, told reporters that the other six nations in the G7 have already backed the pledge, as have Google and Facebook.

The US did not endorse a similar pledge after the mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, earlier this year.

Mr O said the pledge includes a commitment to fight terrorist and hate speech on the internet, transparency on the process, and defence of freedom of expression.

US president Donald Trump arrives later in the day. At last year’s meeting, Mr Trump left early and repudiated the joint statement from Air Force One.

At the top of the agenda are climate change — and especially the fires burning in the Amazon — and a global economy teetering on the edge of recession.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has arrived, amid escalating tensions between his country and South Korea.

The government in Seoul has cancelled a deal to share military intelligence, mainly on North Korea, following a trade dispute between the two countries.

Relations between Japan and South Korea, both allies of the US, are at their lowest point since they established diplomatic ties in 1965.

Hundreds of protesters are expected to march during the summit.

Protesters planned to cross into Spain from the French border village town of Hendaye. As the march began, they held cardboard signs aloft with pictures of Earth, protesting against climate policies they blame on the G7 countries.–PA and Reuters