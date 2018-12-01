G20 leaders make trade agreement in Argentina

Leaders of the Group of 20 have agreed to fix the world trading system – but only 19 of them will support the Paris accord on fighting climate change.

Applause rose up in the hall on Saturday as the leaders signed off on a final statement at the end of a two-day summit.

The statement acknowledges flaws in the world trading system and calls for reforming the World Trade Organisation (WTO) – but does not mention protectionism because negotiators said the US had resisted that.

The statement says 19 of the members reiterated their commitment to the Paris climate accord but the US reiterates its decision to withdraw.

The non-binding agreement was reached after difficult all-night talks by diplomats.

The US had been the main holdout on nearly every issue, officials previously said, as US president Donald Trump has criticised the WTO and taken aggressive trade policies targeting China and the EU.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped a meeting between the US and Chinese leaders would help resolve trade tensions between the two countries.

Mr Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping are due to meet on the sidelines of the summit in Buenos Aires.

Ms Merkel told reporters it is important the talks “hopefully bring solutions, because all of us see that we are affected indirectly when Chinese-American economic relations are not as frictionless as a world order requires”. – AP