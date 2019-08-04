Frenchman succeeds in crossing English Channel on hoverboard
Franky Zapata had abandoned a bid last month after failing to land on a refuelling platform
Franky Zapata prepares to land at St Margaret’s Bay in Dover after crossing the English Channel. Photograph: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
French inventor Franky Zapata on Sunday succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed.
Mr Zapata had abandoned a previous bid last month after failing to land on a refuelling platform and falling into the sea.
The Frenchman was seen waving to onlookers before landing safely in Saint Margaret’s Bay, very close to Dover on Britain’s southern coast, according to French TV images. – Reuters