Family of missing Irish woman travels to France to join search

The family of a young Irish woman who has been reported missing in the south-east of France has appealed for information to help find her.

Eimear Noonan, from Co Clare, went missing from her home in Annonay, which is located approximately 76km south of Lyon, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Irish Times understands the young woman who is aged in her early twenties had been working in the small French town as a teacher.

It’s understood members of the family have travelled to France to assist in the search.

Family and friends of the Irishwoman are appealing for information on her whereabouts and have also started a social media campaign appealing for information.

The young woman’s brother placed a family photograph on Facebook over night appealing for help to find his missing sister. The post has been shared by thousands.

“My younger sister Eimear has gone missing in Annonay, France, half an hour outside Lyon. Last seen Wednesday afternoon,” wrote Declan Noonan.

“Please share here and if you have any contacts in the south of France please share to them,” he said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is aware of the case and it is providing consular assistance to the family.