Extinction Rebellion protests around the world
Week of protests by activists demanding new climate policies begins
Protesters sit on the ground on a major road in the centre of Melbourne. Photo: Asanka Brendon/AFP via Getty
Extinction Rebellion activists around the world have begun a week of action to highlight their environmental campaign. The group has billed the week as a wide-ranging series of protests demanding new climate policies.
Dublin’s first disruption by Extinction Rebellion’s week of action began with a coffin adorned with the earth carried from Heuston Station in a funeral march to Government Buildings.
Here are some of the other cities around the world staging protests: