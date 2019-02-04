European powers recognise Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela

European powers have backed Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president in an effort to raise the pressure on Nicolás Maduro’s regime, even as EU divisions threaten bloc efforts to forge a common stance.

Spain, France, Germany and the UK followed through on Monday on a January 26th pledge to recognise Mr Guaidó as interim leader if the government in Caracas failed to call fresh elections within eight days. Other European states including Denmark, Austria and Latvia followed suit, in a co-ordinated show of support for the opposition leader and head of Venezuela’s national assembly to organise fresh polls.

The EU had also given eight days for the Maduro government to announce elections, but has stopped short of saying it will recognise Mr Guaidó as interim president and has warned only of possible “further action” instead. The bloc’s position has been complicated by divisions within Italy’s governing coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League over the crisis in Venezuela.

Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s prime minister, said Madrid officially recognised Mr Guaidó as Venezuela’s president with the “clear horizon” of holding elections that “were free, democratic, with guarantees and without exclusions”.

“In the coming hours and days, I will contact the EU and European and Ibero-American governments that want to join forces with the cause of democracy in Venezuela to elaborate our position,” he said.

The deep ties between Venezuela and Spain – its former occupying colonial power – have frayed badly during Mr Maduro’s presidency. The number of Venezuelans living in Spain more than doubled to 110,000 in the two years to July as conditions in their homeland deteriorated, according to official figures.

In an interview with Spanish television on Sunday, Mr Maduro attacked Mr Sánchez and his plan to recognise Mr Guaidó.

“This will go worse for you than when [former prime minister José María] Aznar got involved in Iraq,” he said. “I hope you do not stain your hands with blood alongside Trump in the Venezuelan crisis.”

‘Electoral process’

France’s president Emmanuel Macron said Paris recognised Mr Guaidó so he could “put in place an electoral process”.

Jeremy Hunt, UK foreign secretary, said London would now recognise Mr Guaidó as “interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held”.

He tweeted: “Let’s hope this takes us closer to ending [the] humanitarian crisis.”

Mr Guaidó proclaimed himself Venezuela’s leader on January 23rd and received the immediate backing of the US and several Latin American countries. Since then, the opposition has been seeking international support and urging the country’s military to abandon Mr Maduro.

Eight European foreign ministers, including those of the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, will meet four Latin American counterparts in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo on Thursday for the first session of an international “contact group” aimed at resolving the Venezuelan crisis.

Federica Mogherini, EU foreign policy chief, has said the bloc will also consider adding to its targeted sanctions against the Maduro regime – although such a step would require unanimity. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019