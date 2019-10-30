Woman distracted by mobile phone falls in front of oncoming train

Spainish rail authorities have released a video of a woman who fell onto the tracks as a train approached as she was distracted by her mobile phone.

Metro de Madrid’s video shows a passenger sitting down at the platform at the Estrecho station in the city. As the train approaches a number of passengers get ready for its arrival however one woman, distracted by her phone, walks straight out and falls off the platform on to the tracks.

⚠ Por tu seguridad, levanta la vista del móvil cuando vayas caminando por el andén.#ViajaSeguro #ViajaEnMetro pic.twitter.com/0XeQHPLbHa — Metro de Madrid (@metro_madrid) October 24, 2019

Metro de Madrid said nothing serious happened and that the woman is fine but that passengers need to pay attention when on their phones.