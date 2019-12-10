Who is Sanna Marin, the world’s youngest prime minister?

Sanna Marin, 34, is set to become the world’s youngest sitting prime minister when she is sworn in today in Finland, after being elected to the position by her party late Sunday. The country’s coalition government consists of five parties, four of which are led by women, with Marin now at the helm.

Four of the women are under age 35, which Finnish political experts say is more significant, being symbolic of the rise of a new generation of politicians in the Nordic nation, which has had strong female representation for decades.

“The past week has been extraordinary,” she told reporters, according to Helsingin Sanomat, a leading Finnish newspaper. “Now is the time to look ahead. What is needed now is action beyond words to build trust from all government parties.”

Marin will be Finland’s youngest prime minister to date and its third female prime minister. A left-leaning liberal, Marin has been a member of parliament since 2015. She began her political career in 2012, when she was elected to the local council in the southern city of Tampere. Most recently she was minister of transportation and communications in the government of Antti Rinne, her immediate predecessor.

Serving as Rinne’s deputy when he took an extended sick leave earlier this year, she helped lead their party to a narrow win in national elections. Alexander Stubb, who was Finland’s prime minister from 2014 to 2015, posted on Twitter that having a government led by women “shows that #Finland is a modern and progressive country.”

“One day, gender will not matter in government,” he wrote. “Meanwhile pioneers.”

Asked about her age after it was announced that she would be prime minister, Marin reiterated what she has said numerous times: Age doesn’t matter. “I have not actually ever thought about my age or my gender,” she said. “I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate.”

Political ethos

She outlined her political ethos in a letter to fellow party members ahead of the decision Sunday, asking for their support. She noted that she had benefited from the welfare state throughout her life, especially during “difficult times” and said that ensuring its strength was a priority for her. “I got to live a safe childhood, have an education and pursue my dreams,” she wrote. “Enabling it for everyone has driven me into politics.”

While Marin’s new role has drawn attention globally, Anne Holli, a political science professor at the University of Helsinki, said it was unsurprising in Finland where women’s representation in parliament has been strong for decades. In the 1983 election, women held 30 per cent of the seats. By the 2007 election, they made up more than 40 per cent of lawmakers, and they make up 47 per cent in the parliamentary term that began this year. “We have actually a very broad base of women in politics and we have had a pretty equal situation in the political sphere for more than 35 years,” Holli said. “I think one can kind of expect this sooner or later.”

In Finland, her age was a more important political factor than her gender

She said the sudden attention to the young female lawmakers has been jarring. “Nobody has been calling me when there are young male party leaders,” she said. Holli said it was the youth of Marin and her fellow government leaders that was unusual, rather than their gender. “It’s kind of a change of generations,” she said.

Equality

Tuomas Yla-Anttila, an associate professor of political science at the University of Helsinki, said Marin’s appointment as prime minister has symbolic value in the country but is also a reflection of strides in gender equality. “For a long time we had the situation in Finland where there were only men, now there are women, sometimes it goes the other way round,” he said, pointing to the all-female government leadership. He said Marin’s youth likely helped her win the support of the troubled Social Democratic Party as it looks to reform and move away from the politics of Rinne. In Finland, he added, her age was a more important political factor than her gender.

“The party surely wanted a younger prime minister,” he said. “Her young age is more important than being a woman. She represents a new generation of politicians.”

- New York Times service