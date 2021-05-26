What Ireland can learn from Estonia in fixing cyber vulnerabilities

At the height of the British government’s sluggish and confused initial reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic, prime minister Boris Johnson’s team were unable to consult digital data, access the internet or use laptops in its emergency council Cobra meetings in a secure room near Downing Street.

The reason was a ban on electronic devices due to concerns about leaks and interception by Russia or China, according to the sacked senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who described the set-up as hampering the government’s ability to respond to the crisis in evidence to a parliament committee this week.