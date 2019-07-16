Von der Leyen says EU is ready for Brexit extension

The EU Commission’s president-designate has sent a strong conciliatory message to the UK in declaring that she is ready for another extension beyond October of the date of Brexit “should more time be required”.

Speaking to the European Parliament debate on her ratification Ursula von der Leyen said of the Brexit decision, to jeers from Brexiteers, that “we regret it but respect it” and reiterated the EU position that the Withdrawal Agreement as it stands “provides certainty where Brexit provides uncertainty” on citizens rights and peace and security on the island of Ireland.

“In any case,” she said, “the UK will remain an ally, partner, and a friend.”

The decision to allow a further extension will be one for EU leaders in the Council, but Ms von der Leyen’s words, certainly spoken after consultation with Council president Donald Tusk, will be seen as important in giving London more space to negotiate.

MEPs will vote on Tuesday evening on her nomination - she needs some 374 votes and although there is some dissent in the ranks of the parliament’s second largest party, the S&D, she is expected to be elected with a clear majority.

At that stage she will liaise with leaders about their nominees for commissionerships and put down a strong marker that she will insist on a 50-50 male/female commission.

🔴 LIVE: watch as Parliament debates Ursula von der Leyen’s nomination for president of the European Commission ⬇ https://t.co/76gB7Ooqo8 — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) July 16, 2019

She warned where member states refuse to supply her with female potential commissioners she will not hesitate to turn nominees down.

Sources suggest, however, she is unlikely to resist the renomination of male commissioners like Ireland’s Phil Hogan.

Ms von der Leyen will also be in the market for a new secretary general for the commission after incumbent Martyn Selmayr, also a German, last night told colleagues he would be standing down.

Climate change

In her speech Ms von der Leyen put a heavy emphasis on action on climate change. She said EU targets of reductions of 40 per cent in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 are insufficient and that she would argue for cuts of 50 to 55 per cent by that date.

She promised legislation and a “Green deal for Europe” programme within 100 days of her election.

“Emissions must have a price that changes our behaviour,” she insisted, promising a transition fund to support those countries left behind.

The commissioner designate also spoke strongly of the social dimension of the social market economy, a classic reiteration of the values of her Christian Democratic party and EPP.

“It is not people that serve our economy but the economy which serves our people,” she said.

She insisted that the giant digital companies must be required to pay their fair share of taxes for the many services they enjoy.

“In the single market economy,” Ms von der Leyen said “everyone deserves a minimum wage that pays for a decent living.”

Pointedly addressing the Polish and Hungarian delegations she said there could be no compromise on the rule of law.