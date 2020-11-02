Vienna: Several injured in ‘terror attack’ in city centre

A shooting incident in Vienna on Monday is believed to be a terror attack, with several people injured and some believed killed, interior minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF. “At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” he said.

Local police had said on Twitter on Monday night that several people had been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of gunfire.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” the police said on Twitter. A police spokesman said a large police deployment was under way in central Vienna.

Officers said trams and buses were not stopping in the city centre, and urged social media users not to post videos of the police operation, so as not to endanger officers.

A police officer had been shot and seriously injured and one person had been arrested, news agency APA said, citing the interior ministry. One person had been killed, likely one of the attackers, local media reported. APA also reported that another attacker may be on the run.

Newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that a synagogue had been attacked. It and other media reported shots fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz.

However, Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter that while shooting occurred on the same street as the synagogue it was not clear whether the synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target of an attack, and said they were closed at the time.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying that several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time.

The police operation was taking place in the centre of Vienna, close to the Danube river.

Police added that the circumstances of the incident are still being determined. – Reuters/AP