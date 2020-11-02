Vienna: ‘Several injured’ after gunfire in city centre

Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of gunfire, local police said on Twitter on Monday, with local media reporting that a synagogue had been attacked.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” the police said on Twitter. A police spokesman said a large police deployment was under way in central Vienna.

The editor of newspaper Falter said one person had been killed, citing information from the interior ministry, which was not immediately available for comment. Newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that a synagogue had been attacked. It and other media reported shots fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying that several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time.

The police operation is taking place in the centre of Vienna, close to the Danube river. Vienna police also tweeted that the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined. – Reuters/AP