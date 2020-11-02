Vienna: At least two dead, several injured in ‘terror attack’ in city centre

Vienna police sealed off part of the Austrian capital’s city centre on Monday night after an “apparent terror attack” outside its main synagogue.

Police said dozens of shots were fired at about 8pm on the street outside the building, scattering passersby in all directions. Local media reported at least two dead and 15 injured, including a police officer.

A suspected gunman was shot to death, said an interior ministry spokesman, adding that others believed to have been involved were on the run.

“It sounded like fireworks, then it was clear it was shots,” said one eyewitness, who asked not to be named, to ORF television. “Then there was a man running down Seitenstetten Street who shot around him crazily with an automatic weapon. Then the police came and shot.”

Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer appealed to people to stay indoors if they were in the area, a popular going-out quarter dubbed the “Bermuda triangle” by locals.

A spokesman for Vienna’s Jewish community said it was not immediately clear if the synagogue was the target of or a backdrop to the attack. No events were taking place in the synagogue or in the adjoining complex and both were closed.

“The perpetrator didn’t target the city temple,” said Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister, an eyewitness.

Police sealed off the area around Schwedenplatz, adjacent to the river Danube, with trams and underground trains redirected away from the area.

On social media, police urged people to avoid the adjoining streets, and not to post images of the scene on social media. Before their appeal, images appeared online appearing to show pools of blood before the synagogue.

“We heard the shots and then it was ‘lights out, doors closed’,” said a 53-year-old tourist to the APA news agency. “Then we all lay on the ground, the fear among the guests was crazy.”