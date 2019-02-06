Varadkar to hold talks with May in Dublin on Friday

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will meet British prime minister Theresa May for talks in Dublin on Friday.

He was speaking in Brussels at a press conference with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

In a message to Mrs May, Mr Juncker said the Withdrawal Agreement was not open for renegotiation. “She knows that the Commission is not prepared to reopen the issue,” he said.

Mr Juncker said the backstop is needed for “obvious, vital” reasons.

“The backstop is a guarantee for Ireland and it is a guarantee for the European Union because the Irish border is a European border,” he said.

Mr Juncker said the EU “could not accept the idea which has been circulated around that the Withdrawal Agreement could be reopened”.

Mr Varadkar said: “I’m confident that a solution can be found, but we should bear in mind that the threat of no deal is not a threat that the European Union is making, it is not a threat that Ireland is making.

“This March 29th deadline is a deadline set in Britain by Britain and it is open to the UK to request an extension to Article 50, provided there’s a purpose to that, or to revoke Article 50 if that’s their wish.”

He dismissed last month’s House of Commons vote for “alternative arrangements” to replace the backstop, claiming the Westminster majority for it “probably only exists because alternative arrangements can mean whatever you want them to mean.

“I don’t believe that would have passed if people actually had to get into the detail of what alternative arrangements might mean or might not mean,” he said. Any work on finding alternative arrangements “cannot be done in such a way that deletes the backstop”, he added.

‘Place in hell’

Earlier, European Council president Donald Tusk said those who promoted the idea of Brexit without any sense of what was to come face “a place in hell”.

Mr Tusk made the comment in a Twitter post and then repeated it during a press conference in Brussels alongside Mr Varadkar.

“I’ve been wondering what that place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely,” Mr Tusk said ahead of a visit to Brussels by Mrs May on Thursday.

I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted #Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) February 6, 2019 My response to the devilish, trident wielding, euro maniac, Donald Tusk ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wguBeW6mn9 — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) February 6, 2019

Borderlands A special investigation on Brexit & the Border Read More

At the end of the press conference as Mr Tusk and Mr Varadkar shook hands, microphones picked up the Taoiseach telling Mr Tusk: “They will give you terrible trouble in the British press for this.”

Mr Tusk laughed and nodded.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson tweeted a response to “the devilish, trident wielding, euro maniac, Donald Tusk”. “It is Tusk and his arrogant EU negotiators who have fanned the flames of fear in an attempt to try and overturn the result of the referendum,” he said.

Mrs May is seeking concessions to the withdrawal agreement reached between her negotiators and the EU late last year amid parliamentary dissent in Westminster over the Northern Irish backstop.

Mr Tusk and the Taoiseach insisted that the agreement cannot be touched but that there remains room for discussion on the joint political declaration if the UK changes its approach to its future relationship with the EU.

“We will not gamble on peace or put a sell-by date on reconciliation. And this is why we insist on the backstop,” Mr Tusk said.

Solidarity

Mr Varadkar, who will this afternoon, meet European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker, paid tribute to the solidarity provided by the remaining 27 EU nations during the Brexit impasse.

“As a leader of a small country that is fully committed to the EU this solidarity resonates deeply in Ireland, but not just in Ireland, in all small member states,” he said.

On the need for the backstop, Mr Varadkar said: “I think the events in London and the recent instability demonstrate exactly why we need a legal guarantee.”

Mr Tusk said he still believed a compromise is possible.

“I hope that tomorrow we will hear from prime minister May a realistic suggestions on how to end the impasse,” he said. “The top priority for us remains the issue of the border on the island of Ireland and the guarantee to maintain the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement.”

Mr Tusk said that with British departure only 50 days away “I know that there are still a great number of people in the UK and on the continent and in Ireland who wish for a reversal of this decision. I have always been of that view with all my heart but the facts are unmistakeable .

‘Political force’

“At the moment the pro-Brexit stance of the UK prime minister and of the leader of the opposition rules out this question. Today there is no political force and no effective leadership for remain. ... you can’t argue with the facts. Today our most important task is to prevent a no-deal scenario.”

Meanwhile, Mrs May is in Belfast on Wednesday where she is meeting representatives of five political parties.

UUP leader Robin Swann said he told Mrs May that if the UK exits the European Union on March 29th as scheduled that she should bring back direct rule from Westminster on March 30th.

Mr Swann also complained of Irish Government “intransigence” in the Brexit negotiations.

He said he discussed how to restore the Northern Executive and Assembly with Mrs May but that the main focus was on Brexit. He said the UUP delegation had to “drag her to a place where we actually started talking about how to get these institutions back up and running”.

He said it was not possible to have meaningful discussions on Brexit without working institutions at Stormont.

Permanent

Speaking after meeting Mrs May, Alliance leader Naomi Long said a time limited backstop could not work and what was required was an “all weather permanent backstop” to avoid a hard border.

Ms Long said that while there may not be cross-party support for a backstop there was certainly cross-community support for such an arrangement and this was demonstrated by how business, farming and other sectors in Northern Ireland supported it.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he told Ms May there were no alternatives to the backstop and that the EU would “not budge” from its current position.

“The bottom line is this: for the people of Northern Ireland, for our peace process, for all of our political progress, we need to remain within the customs union and single market in order to avoid a hard border,” he said.

He said Northern Ireland must not be put into a different trading relationship than the Republic of Ireland.

“That would lead to creeping borderism and we are not prepared to accept that,” he said.