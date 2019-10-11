Varadkar expects UK to table detailed proposals after Brussels meeting

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he expects the UK Government to table more detailed proposals to break the Brexit impasse after meetings in Brussels conclude on Friday.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier met UK Brexit secretary Steve Barclay for talks on Friday morning.

Speaking briefly after the meeting, Mr Barnier said he had a “constructive” meeting with Mr Barclay on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the European Commission, said “we are working towards a deal. If there is a will, there is a way.”

There was surprise in Dublin and London yesterday when an agreed statement released by both governments after the meeting indicated “a pathway towards a possible deal”.

Speaking in Blanchardstown on Friday morning, the Taoiseach said he believes negotiations in the so-called “tunnel” may begin again.

“I think at this stage, probably the less said the better. The focus today very much switches to Brussels where Mr Barclay will meet with Michel Barnier and I would anticipate that would lead to some more detailed proposals being laid down and then the possibility for talks to enter the proverbial tunnel.”

While sources in Dublin and Brussels believed the British would move towards a Northern Ireland-only version of the customs partnership previously proposed by Theresa May, there is likely to be scepticism in the EU about whether the details can be worked out in a short period of time and whether such a scheme would be accepted by the House of Commons.

Sufficient progress

After more than two hours of “detailed and constructive” discussions at a country manor on the Wirral on Thursday, the two leaders said it was in “everybody’s interest” to get an agreement which would allow the UK to leave with a deal.

Mr Varadkar said he hoped the progress they had made would be “sufficient” to enable intensive negotiations to resume in Brussels ahead of next week’s crucial EU summit.

The UK has still not come forward with a workable, realistic proposal. But I have received promising signals from Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar that a deal is possible. Even the slightest chance must be used. A no deal #Brexit will never be the choice of the EU. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 11, 2019

The Taoiseach said: “I think it is possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion, and to have that done by the end of October, but there’s many a slip between cup and lip,” he said.

“In terms of how long it will take, I can’t predict that with any certainty, but I think all sides would like there to be an agreement next week at the council if possible.

“Obviously there’s a further deadline after that which is October 31, so I would say a short pathway rather than a long one, but it’s impossible to predict that for sure.”

Mr Varadkar refused to be drawn on any “concessions” made by either side, while UK Government sources refused to be drawn on Irish press reports suggesting “significant movement” by the UK.

War of words

The softer mood music after Mr Johnson’s meeting with the Taoiseach followed an intensive few days which saw an acrimonious war of words explode between London, Dublin and Brussels in which the talks appeared close to collapse.

Briefings by anonymous Downing Street sources had accused Mr Varadkar of backtracking on previous commitments to try to find a deal, and of refusing to negotiate.

And following a heated telephone call between Mr Johnson and German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, Number 10 sources claimed the EU was making it “essentially impossible” for Britain to leave with a deal.

On Wednesday, Mr Barnier told the European Parliament there was still no basis for a fresh agreement.

He said the UK had yet to put forward an “operational, legally binding solution” to replace the Northern Ireland backstop — intended to prevent the return of a hard border with the Republic.

Without a deal, Mr Johnson will face demands from opposition parties to comply with the so-called Benn Act which would require him to request a three-month Brexit delay if there is no agreement by October 19th.

The PM has said while he will abide by the law, he is determined to leave on the Halloween deadline of October 31st come what may.

UK government sources have said ministers are preparing to hold an emergency Saturday sitting of Parliament on October 19th.

Many MPs believe if he cannot get a deal, Mr Johnson will use the occasion to push for a “people versus Parliament” general election, possibly as early as next month.

If a deal did emerge, Mr Johnson would also need the backing of the DUP and Eurosceptic Tories to have any chance of getting it through without opposition support.

Lord Lamont said he thought Labour MPs were wary of an early election.

He said: “Backbench Labour MPs, I understand, are really very nervous about it.

“I think they don’t want it, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if we didn’t slide into next year.”

Lord Lamont said the Tories would choose to fight any election on a no-deal stance if they failed to achieve an agreement with Brussels.

–PA