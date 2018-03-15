US, French, German leaders back May in blaming attack on Russia

The leaders of the US, France and Germany have joined Britain’s prime minister in blaming Russia for the attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in a nerve agent attack earlier this month.

Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Theresa May said in a joint statement that the use of a military-grade nerve agent “constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the second World War” and “threatens the security of us all”.

The US president said “it looks like” Russia was behind the poisoning of the former Russian spy and his daughter, during a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the White House on Thursday.

“It looks like the Russians were behind it,” Mr Trump said. He said he had been in contact with the British prime minister about the crisis, calling it “a very sad situation” that the US is taking “very seriously”.

In the joint statement, the four leaders said: “The UK briefed thoroughly its allies that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack.

“We share the UK assessment that there is no plausible alternative explanation and note that Russia’s failure to address the legitimate request by the UK government further underlines its responsibility.”

The UK concluded on Wednesday that it was “highly likely” Russia was behind the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4th.

Critical condition

The pair are still in critical condition in hospital following the attack, which also left a police officer, Det Sgt Nick Bailey, in a serious but stable condition.

In response, London set out a series of measures against Russia including the expulsion of 23 alleged Russian spies operating under cover in the UK.

Alexander Yakovenko, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, said in a tweet on Thursday: “UK ultimatums on Skripal poisoning are void until supported by evidence, to be provided through OPCW [Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] procedure.”

British officials are braced for a retaliatory response from the Kremlin, with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov promising it would make a move soon.

In their statement, the leaders said: “It is an assault on UK sovereignty, and any such use by a state party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all.”

Some experts believe the Skripal attack may be the first such offensive use of nerve agents in Europe, although they have been used in the Middle East.

Boris Johnson: Nerve agent used in Salisbury in England sends a signal to all in Russia who may be thinking of dissent. Mr Johnson was photographed in Moscow, Russia, last December. File photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

On Thursday, Ms May stepped up efforts to secure support from western allies for a tough response to Russia following the attack in Salisbury, as Britain pursued separate tracks at the United Nations, Nato and the EU.

She secured renewed backing from Mr Macron just hours after the French government suggested more time was needed to establish the facts.

The Elysée palace rushed out a statement saying Mr Macron would work with Britain at the UN, Nato and EU, noting Britain had shared evidence “showing Russia’s responsibility for the attack” and adding: “There is no other plausible explanation.”

Mr Macron stressed in his morning phone call with Ms May “the importance of European and transatlantic unity”. But Downing Street could find it harder to turn broad statements of support into tough new action.

‘Constuctive engagements’

Ms May’s spokesman did not give details of what co-ordinated western action Britain was seeking, but said that “constructive engagements” were ongoing.

Russia’s veto power at the UN Security Council is an obvious obstacle, but there are also varying degrees of enthusiasm among EU member states on whether to toughen sanctions on Moscow, which has a key role in supplying gas to the bloc.

Downing Street said that Mark Sedwill, national security adviser, would update Nato allies in Brussels on Thursday on the nerve agent attack but that he would not be making concrete proposals for possible reprisals.

Ms May visited Salisbury on Thursday morning to meet public health authorities and to speak to the emergency services, residents and local businesses.

Meanwhile, UK defence secretary Gavin Williamson accused the Kremlin of “ripping up the international rule book” as he launched an outspoken attack on Russia.

In an escalation of the war of words between Moscow and London, Mr Williamson used his first major speech since becoming defence secretary last November to outline the growing threat posed by Russia to the UK and its western allies.

‘Brazen’ cyber operations

As well as investing more money in state-of-the-art military, Mr Williamson said Russia was using “growing hybrid [warfare] capabilities” to “subvert, undermine and influence countries around the world”, adding that its “brazen” cyber operations were active and designed to “muddy the waters and spread confusion”.

“If we doubted the threat Russia poses to our citizens, we only have to look at the shocking example of their reckless attack on Salisbury,” said Mr Williamson.

Mr Williamson said Russia should “go away and shut up”, adding: “Let’s face it, relations ain’t good are they? Russia has made a deliberate political action in terms of attacking Britain. It’s often described as a cool war. But it’s feeling exceptionally, exceptionally chilly right now.”

Boris Johnson, UK foreign secretary, is expected to raise the Skripal case at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday as part of an intense round of EU diplomacy.

European Council president Donald Tusk has promised that the EU will show solidarity to Britain and has put the attack on the agenda of next week’s Brussels summit, meeting from March 22nd-23rd.

Ambivalent reactions

But the more ambivalent reactions from Brussels and European capitals have flagged up this crisis as an early test of London’s ability to rally international support as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

While Nato, the German government and Mr Tusk all cited Moscow’s alleged role in their early statements, Federica Mogherini, the EU’s top diplomat, condemned the attack, but did not echo the concerns about Russia.

The early European reactions underscore some old divisions over how to deal with Russia. The bloc imposed a range of sanctions on Moscow over its 2014 annexation of Crimea, but some states, institutions and personalities would prefer a less confrontational approach. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018/Reuters