Ursula von der Leyen admits Europe ‘not where it wants to be’ in fight on Covid-19

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has acknowledged that the European Union was not where it wanted to be in the fight against the coronavirus.

“We were late with the approval. We were too optimistic on mass production. And perhaps we were also too certain that the orders would actually be delivered on time,” she told the European Parliament in a debate on the bloc’s vaccine strategy.

She said we do not yet have the full picture when it comes to the effectiveness of treatments and vaccines on new strains.

She said the difficulty of mass producing vaccines was underestimated, and said there was no intention to restrict companies that were honouring their contracts with the EU.

Dr von der Leyen said the Commission will do its utmost to protect the peace process in Northern Ireland.

She deeply regreted the fact that “bad mistakes” were made in the process leading up to the decision on Article 16 and Northern Ireland. “But in the end we got it right.” - Reuters