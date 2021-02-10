Ursula von der Leyen admits Europe ‘not where it wants to be’ in fight on Covid-19

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in the process that led up to the use of Article 16 last month in a blunder that has destabilised Northern Ireland’s delicate post-Brexit settlement.

The Commission chief made the remarks in an address to the European Parliament on the EU’s vaccine strategy, in which she acknowledged that approval for vaccines had been too slow and that the difficulty of mass production had been underestimated.

“Allow me a word on the island of Ireland. The bottom line is that mistakes were made in the process leading up to the decision. And I deeply regret that. But in the end we got it right,” von der Leyen told MEPs.

“I can reassure you that my Commission will do its utmost to protect the peace of Northern Ireland, just as it has done throughout the entire Brexit process.”

Ahead of Dr von der Leyen’s appearance in the parliament, Irish MEPs had called on her to explain exactly how the error was made.

In an open letter published on Wednesday morning Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Green and independent MEPs called for the strengthening of links between EU institutions and the North including the creation of a Northern Ireland Assembly office within the European Parliament building.

Dr von der Leyen acknowledged failings on Wednesday in the EU’s approval and rollout of vaccines against Covid-19, and said the bloc had learned lessons in the process.

The chief of the EU executive was speaking to MEPs in the European Parliament following criticism of the slow roll-out of vaccines and a plan to curb exports that initially sought to set up a hard border on the island of Ireland, causing an outcry in London and Dublin.

Dr Von der Leyen, who has also spoken at five groupings of EU lawmakers over the past 10 days, said 26 million vaccine doses had been delivered and that, by the end of the summer, 70 per cent of adults in the 27-nation bloc should have been inoculated.

“And yet it is a fact that we are not today where we want to be in the fight against the virus,” she said.

“We were late with the approval. We were too optimistic on mass production. And perhaps we were also too certain that the orders would actually be delivered on time.”

Dr Von der Leyen said mistakes were also made leading up to the decision on export curbs. “I deeply regret that,” she said, adding that the Commission would do its utmost to protect peace in Northern Ireland.

Avoiding a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland is seen as key to protecting the peace process.

However, Dr von der Leyen defended the Commission’s oversight of vaccine orders, saying it would have been unfair and “economic madness” for the EU single market if just a few large member states had guaranteed doses.

The EU could also not have cut corners in its approval of biological substances injected into people’s bodies, even if this lost three to four weeks to rivals, she added.

The EU will launch a new network of clinical trials to give regulators data more rapidly and the Commission will create a taskforce to help boost vaccine production, Dr von der Leyen said. - Reuters