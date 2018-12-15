UN climate talks: final agreement on reducing carbon emissions remains elusive

The UN climate talks have a finishing line in sight as “70 per cent of the text” has been published but final agreement on how to raise ambition in reducing carbon emissions remained elusive at noon on Saturday.

While significant progress has been made in agreeing to pursue a new climate finance goal for supporting developing countries and states that are most vulnerable to climate change, a stand-off on international co-operation on carbon trading has persisted.

The schedule for the closing plenary session, has been repeatedly pushed back to later in the day – a sign more work needed to be done by negotiators and diplomats. Many ministers worked through the night in an attempt to iron out differences. Representatives of 195 signatories to the Paris Agreement are due to sign-off on a rulebook for implementation from 2020.

Most difficulties have centred around Article 6 of the Paris Agreement under which signatory states co-operate with one another when implementing their national determined contributions, known as NDCs, which are specific mitigation commitments.

Co-operation mechanisms enshrined in the article form the legal framework to allow use of market-based climate change mitigation mechanisms to operate, such as dealing in carbon credits.

Complex rules about carbon markets are, however, may be kicked into 2019 for finalisation as ministers struggle to resolve issues around loopholes.

Under the article, countries are expected to agree to rules to ensure they do not double count emissions reductions. This is when one country is allowed to pay another to lower emissions but count those lower emissions towards their own emissions cut targets.

A way to avoid this is to create an accounting rule which would ensure emissions reductions generated in one place cannot be counted both by the party generating the cuts and the country using those reductions toward its own target under the agreement.

The impasse “threatens the success of the negotiations and could undermine the environmental integrity of the Paris agreement,” said Nathaniel Keohane, senior vice president at the Environmental Defence Fund, a US climate advocacy group.

No decision on Article 6 and postponing work until 2019 “would be a very bad outcome” for COP24, said one NGO, which did not want to be indentified until it saw the final adopted text. But putting off a decision “would be better that a weak text”, it added.

Brazil

Sources have confirmed Brazil was obstructive on this issue and did not want clear rules to prevent double counting, which is unacceptable to many nations, especially in the EU.

The south American country wants weak accounting rules, which according to one NGO, which allow it to use and sell on credits; “around which there are very large environmental concerns”.

“There are still a range of possible outcomes and Brazil continues to work constructively with other parties to find a workable pathway forward,” Antonio Marcondes, Brazil’s chief negotiator, told Reuters.

It is understood US state department diplomats “are trying to keep the rules as stringent as possible and without [different rules for developed and developing countries], so a future US government can rejoin [OR]not leave the Paris Agreement”.

European climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete confirmed late on Friday that talks had been held up all day due to the issue of emissions counting cited in Article 6.

He seemed, however, to be more optimistic on Saturday morning when he tweeted: “UN climate talks go into overtime. Latest version of the draft agreement just out...A deal to make the Paris Agreement operational is within reach.”