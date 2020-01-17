Ukraine’s PM offers to quit as leaked comments about president cause blushes

Ukrainian prime minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has offered to resign after he was allegedly caught on tape telling other officials that the country’s novice president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has only a “primitive” grasp of economic issues.

Mr Zelenskiy’s office said on Friday he was considering whether to accept Mr Honcharuk’s resignation, and he gave Kiev’s security agencies two weeks to find out who recorded the conservation between Ukrainian government and central bank officials.

In exchanges that have been leaked to the media, a man sounding like Mr Honcharuk expresses frustration at the difficulty of explaining economic reforms and developments to the public and to Mr Zelenskiy, a career comedian who last year secured a landslide election victory just months after entering politics.

“Zelenskiy has a very primitive understanding of economic processes,” says the man who seems to be Mr Honcharuk, adding that the head of state needs to hear simple explanations, such as how changes in the value of Ukraine’s currency will affect the price of Olivier salad, a favourite festive party dish across the post-Soviet world.

“You need to tell him: ‘Look, Vova, the fact that the exchange rate is now lower means that the Olivier on the New Year’s table next year won’t cost more than this year.”

Mr Honcharuk took to Facebook on Friday to strongly defend the work of his government – which took power in August after Mr Zelenskiy’s new Servant of the People party dominated parliamentary elections – before announcing that he had offered to quit.

‘Openness and decency’

“I came to this post to fulfil the programme of the president. He is a symbol of openness and decency for me. However, to remove any doubt about our respect and trust towards him, I have written my resignation and handed it to the president,” he said.

“He is a person to whom Ukrainians have shown unprecedented trust. And he has the full right to evaluate the effectiveness of every member of his team.”

As Mr Zelenskiy considered whether to replace his premier, Mr Honcharuk told parliament: “The government of Ukraine will continue to work normally until the president decides who can work in which position.”

“We all respect him and it is important for us to have 100 per cent trust inside the team. Recently there have been many ‘information attacks’ and manipulations against the government. Their aim is to sow discord inside the team.”

Most analysts said Mr Zelenskiy was unlikely to remove Mr Honcharuk, because his government was working competently and so as not to encourage further covert recordings and leaks by enemies of the president and his allies, who include political rivals and those threatened by his pledge to crush corruption.

“I demand that within a fortnight, as soon as possible, we find out who made the recordings . . . Find out who did it and deal with it,” Mr Zelenskiy told the heads of Ukraine’s security service, interior ministry, prosecutor general’s office and other agencies.

“Unauthorised eavesdropping and recording of conversations should not happen in the offices of state authorities at all levels, because it is a question of national security,” he added.