UK says election rules prevent it nominating EU commissioner

The UK has told the president-elect of the European Commission that it does not intend for the duration of its general election campaign to nominate a British commissioner to join the EU’s new executive. It is legally required to send a representative for the duration of its membership extension.

The new commission is due to take office on December 1st and president-elect Ursula von der Leyen has written to British prime minister Boris Johnson twice asking him to make the nomination that the EU leaders had made clear was a condition of the latest UK extension.

Lawyers in the institutions are understood to have expressed concerns that the new commission may not be legally constituted without a member from each of the 28 states and that decisions made by it may be legally vulnerable.

But the new Commission is expected to take office anyway, although it will almost certainly also issue infringement proceedings against the UK. These are likely to take months and will quickly become moot when the UK actually leaves the EU.

A spokeswoman for Ms Von der Leyen told journalists on Thursday that the commission was “analysing in detail” the contents of the letter but that it remained Ms Von der Leyen’s objective to start her mandate on December 1st.

She pointed to Mr Johnson’s letter’s assurance that the UK does not intend or wish to stop the EU proceeding with the formation of a new commission at the earliest possible moment, and “stands ready to co-operate to enable this to be achieved”.

In reply to Ms Von der Leyen, Mr Johnson said that election “purdah” rules issued by the cabinet office made an appointment now impossible – he quotes the rulebook which says that the “UK should not normally make nominations or put forward candidates for senior international appointments (including appointments to European institutions) until after the election”.

Brussels diplomatic sources say the rules are merely a convention and point out that the British government had the opportunity to make the nomination ahead of the formal calling of the election.

Meanwhile the European Parliament on Thursday concluded hearings on the three commission nominees, from Romania, France and Hungary, who have been picked to replace the three candidates previously rejected by MEPs which had held up the commission’s start by a month.

Approval of the names is expected on Friday. The process completes the requirement for 27 of the 28 members of the new commission, which is expected to get the nod from parliament in plenty of time to take office on December 1st.