UK election: Relief in EU as UK’s Brexit position becomes clearer

EU leaders of the 27 remainder states will reconvene on Friday morning formally to instruct European Council President Charles Michel rapidly to prepare a negotiating mandate for talks on the post-Brexit future relationship with the UK.

The decisive result means that the UK will certainly leave the EU on January 31st, a certainty that will bring considerable relief in many capitals for whom regret at Brexit has increasingly been tinged by a desire to move on.

Concern here is overwhelming, however, that the prospect of a cliff edge no-deal Brexit remains a prospect for the end of the transition period for the UK in December 2020. There is little hope that there is sufficient time in 11 months to negotiate more than a bare-bones trade agreement between the EU and the UK with the necessity of hard customs borders looming large.

Crucially, EU officials worry at the repeated insistence by British prime minister Boris Johnson that he will not seek any extension to transition by the treaty-defined deadline of the end of June. During transition, although the UK will be outside the EU, the old rules remain in place although the UK will not then retain its vote in the decision-making of the union.

The EU summit will this morning stress the desire to maintain as close as possible a relationship with the UK and confirm the appointment of Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier in a new role of co-ordinating talks on the future relationship across a wide range of fields from trade to security.

Irish trade commissioner Phil Hogan will direct the talks on trade.

The European Council will charge the union’s General Affairs Council of European Affairs ministers with agreeing a talks mandate by March and with overseeing the negotiations.