Two killed, one hurt in knife attack in Paris suburb

Two people were killed and one seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes, French authorities said.

The knife attacker was then shot by police, the source said. The two people who were killed were mother and sister of assailant, according to an interior ministry source.

BFM TV said the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar”, but police could not immediately confirm it. “The reason behind the attack and his profile are not known yet and are being looked into,” the source said. Trappes is an underprivileged town situated in an overall wealthy area west of Paris.

The Paris police force tweeted: “Police operation completed on Camille Claudel street. Individual neutralised. Avoid the area and respect the security perimeters so as not disrupt the police work.”

Islamic State claimed a knife attack in a Paris suburb on Thursday, saying one of its members had carried out the assault, but provided no evidence. An online statement from the group’s Amaq news agency said the attacker was an “Islamic State fighter”. The attack in Trappes killed one person and wounded two others, police said. – Reuters