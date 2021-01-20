Two killed in explosion in Madrid, says city’s mayor
Blast caused partial collapse of building belonging to Catholic Church in city centre
Smoke rises from a building and rubble scattered in Toledo Street following a explosion in downtown Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. Photograph: Europa Press via AP
At least two people died and several were injured when a building in a central Madrid belonging to the Catholic Church collapsed on Wednesday after an explosion, mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters.
Initial investigations suggested that the blast in Calle de Toledo, a street leading out from the city centre, had been caused by a gas leak, he said.
Smoke billowed out of the collapsed building and rescue workers evacuated elderly people from a nearby nursing home.
A church official said one church volunteer was missing.
The building was a complex that provided residential training for priests and also gave meals to homeless people, a neighbour said. – Reuters