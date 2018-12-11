Two dead, gunman identified following shooting at Strasbourg Christmas market

The French interior minister has said two people have died in a shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg , with up to eight injured including several in a critical condition.

The gunman has been identified and is being chased in the centre of the city, the local prefecture said in a statement.

The local authorities are advising local residents to stay inside.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg has been shut down and staff have been ordered to remain inside, a spokesperson said.

Police in Germany have said they are strengthening controls at the Franco-German border near Strasbourg.

The police force of Baden-Wurttemberg, a state in south-west Germany bordering Strasbourg, tweeted they were taking the extra measures at the border because of the shooting.

A security incident is currently under way in central #Strasbourg. French authorities advise remaining indoors. If you are in the area, follow the advice of the local authorities @Prefet67 @dfatravelwise https://t.co/atXgxGmUxK — Irish Embassy Paris (@IrlEmbParis) December 11, 2018

“There were gunshots and people running everywhere,” one local shopkeeper told BFM TV. “It lasted about 10 minutes.”

French president Emmanuel Macron was informed of the shooting and was being updated as events unfurled, an Elysee Palace official said. Interior minister Christophe Castaner was on his way to Strasbourg.

The Christmas market was being held amid tight security this year, with unauthorised vehicles banned from surrounding streets during opening hours and checkpoints set up on bridges and access points to search pedestrians’ bags.

A source at the prosecutor’s office said the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and that an investigation was under way to see if it was terrorism-related.

Sinn Féin politician Martina Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament representing Northern Ireland, tweeted: “We were in the centre of Strasbourg town when gun shots went off.”

She added: “My thoughts & prayers with all who are injured.”

Police secure a street and the surrounding area after a shooting in Strasbourg, France on December 11th Photograph: Reuters/Vincent Kessler

France remains on high alert after a wave of attacks commissioned or inspired by Islamic State militants since early 2015, in which about 240 people have been killed.

Ecology minister Francois de Rugy tweeted: “Solidarity and support for the people of Strasbourg. Our support too for the security forces. We are united and determined to protect the French people.”

In 2016, a truck ploughed into a Bastille Day crowd in Nice, killing more than 80, while in November 2015, coordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall and other sites in Paris claimed about 130 lives. There have also been attacks in Paris on a policeman on the Champs-Elysees avenue, the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a kosher store.

Almost exactly two years ago, a Tunisian Islamist rammed a hijacked truck into a Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 11 people as well as the driver. – Agencies