Two dead after knife attack on Paris police headquarters

A man attacked police officers with a knife in the headquarters of the Paris police on Thursday, killing one officer and injuring another before the attacker was killed, a police union official has said.

A spokesman for Paris police said he had no comment on the attack, which took place in the heart of the French capital, near to Notre-Dame cathedral.

The man behind the attack was believed to be a member of staff at the headquarters, a police union source and a police source told Reuters.

French interior minister Christophe Castaner is on his way to the scene of the crime, according to BFM TV. The Parisian transport body said the metro station closest to the police headquarters was closed down for “security reasons”.

The area around the Paris police headquarters has been sealed off, according to BFM TV. – Reuters