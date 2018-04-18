Tusk warns again there will be no Brexit deal for UK without Border solution

The European Union has issued a fresh warning to the UK that a transitional deal after Brexit will not be secured unless the problem of the border between the Republic and the North is resolved.

European Council president Donald Tusk told MEPs that the UK had created the issue as a result of the Brexit vote and had a duty to find a solution.

His comments came as British prime minister Theresa May faced a battle in the House of Lords, with peers set to push for the UK to remain in a customs union after leaving the EU — something which they claim could help address the issues around the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Ms May hopes to secure a transitional deal which would see the UK continue to follow EU rules and trade with the bloc on similar terms until the end of 2020, when a comprehensive deal on a new partnership could take over.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Mr Tusk said he welcomed the progress that had been made in the Brexit talks.

“We want to use the positive momentum in these negotiations to finally settle outstanding issues, such as the solution to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Nothern Ireland,” he said.

In a message that the British government could not simply leave it to Ireland and the European Union to decide what the customs arrangements at the border should be — as some Brexiteers have suggested — Mr Tusk said: “The UK’s decision on Brexit has caused the problem and the UK will have to help solve it.

“Without a solution, there will be no withdrawal agreement and no transition.

“Leaders will assess the negotiations in June. In parallel we will start our first talks about the future EU-UK relationship.”

Senior officials were meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to hold preliminary discussions about the future relationship for the first time.

In Westminster, the prime minister faces the prospect of defeat at the hands of a cross-party alliance in the House of Lords. The upper chamber resumes debate on the British government’s flagship Brexit legislation on Wednesday with an alliance of Labour, Liberal Democrat and crossbench peers — along with Tory rebels — eager to soften Ms May’s approach.

Labour has warned that opposition peers “won’t be shy” about inflicting defeats in the House of Lords. Attempts to rewrite the European Union (Withdrawal Bill) include a cross-party amendment which would require ministers to negotiate “an arrangement which enables the UK to continue participating in a customs union with the EU” after Brexit. - PA