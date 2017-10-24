Tusk says type of Brexit deal ‘or no Brexit’ is up to the UK

The outcome of Brexit is up to the UK, the president of the European Council has said in a speech that stressed the importance of EU unity.

“It is in fact up to London how this will end, with a good deal, no deal or no Brexit,” Donald Tusk told MEPs as he reported on last week’s EU summit. The next stage of Brexit talks would be “the toughest stress test” yet for the EU, he added. “We have managed to build and maintain unity among the 27 but ahead of us is still the toughest stress test. If we fail it the negotiations will end in our defeat,” Mr Tusk said. “We must keep our unity regardless of the direction of the talks. The EU will be able to rise to every scenario as long as we are not divided.”

Mr Tusk has previously quoted the lyrics of John Lennon to express his faint hope Brexit could be avoided, although it is clear he does not see this as a likely outcome.

The head of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, reiterated the message that the EU wanted a deal with the UK, after a spat between Brussels and London over an account of a dinner in a German newspaper, where Theresa May was reported to look despondent, tormented and tired.

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, was reported to be furious over the leaks about the dinner. “The commission is not negotiating in a hostile mood,” Mr Juncker said. “Those who don’t want a deal, the no-dealers, they do not have friends in the commission. We want a fair deal and we want a fair deal with Britain. The no deal is not our working assumption.”

No-deal option

His latest intervention chimed with the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, who told a group of European newspapers that the EU wanted a deal, but could not exclude the no-deal option. In the interview Mr Barnier said he expected the UK would seek a deal with the EU along the lines of the Canada free-trade deal.

The comprehensive economic and trade agreement, which was agreed in 2016, was a groundbreaking trade deal between the EU and a foreign country, but would be a big step back for the UK, after decades in the EU single market.

“The single market is a set of rules and standards and is a shared jurisdiction,” Mr Barnier said. “Its integrity is non-negotiable, as is the autonomy of decisions of the 27. Either you’re in or you’re out.”

This long-standing principle was picked up by Manfred Weber, an ally of Ms Merkel, who leads the centre-right European People’s party. Speaking to fellow MEPs, Mr Weber said no country outside the European Union can have the same status as a country inside the European Union.

While the British prime minister has long called for “a deep and special partnership” with the EU, European diplomats think she has not made a decision about what that means.

Mr Weber said: “The Brexiteers have no common plan for future of their country and especially the relationships towards the European Union.”

