Trump blames US for poor Russia ties ahead of Putin meeting

US president Donald has blamed “US foolishness” for bad relations between Washington and Moscow, while the Kremlin said it expected a tough meeting.

Hours before he was due to meet the Russian president, Mr Trump focused his ire on his own country and the investigation into possible links between his 2016 campaign and Russia. The president has denied any collusion took place.

“Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of US foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!” wrote Trump on Twitter, referring to the investigation into possible collusion.

During a breakfast meeting with Finland’s president before the meeting with Mr Putin in the Finnish capital, Mr Trump appeared upbeat. Asked what he would say to the Russian president, Mr Trump said: “We’ll be just fine, thank you.”

Allegations

While Mr Trump has been abroad since last week, the special prosecutor investigating allegations that Russia interfered to help Mr Trump win the 2016 presidential election indicted 12 Russians on Friday for stealing Democratic Party documents.

His 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton tweeted: “Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?”

Neither side expects major breakthroughs from the talks and the outcome is uncertain given sharp differences between Washington and Moscow over everything from Syria to Ukraine.

For Mr Putin, the fact that the summit is even happening despite Russia’s semi-pariah status among some Americans and US allies is a geopolitical win because, in Russian eyes, it shows that Washington recognises Moscow as a great power that cannot be isolated or ignored.

The Kremlin made clear beforehand it did not expect an easy meeting, taking Trump to task over his criticism of a planned Russian gas pipeline to Germany and suggesting it would be hard to find common ground on Syria because of differences over Iran.

Syria

Mr Trump wants Russia to help Moscow to use its influence in Syria where it is backing president Bashar al-Assad militarily to push Iranian and Iranian-allied forces out. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s RT TV station ahead of the summit that was unlikely.

Trump has predicted he will be accused of being too soft on Mr Putin no matter how the summit goes.

He has said he will raise the issue of Russian election meddling with Mr Putin, but does not expect to get anywhere.

The Helsinki summit is the capstone to a nearly week-long trip for Mr Trump during which he has sown doubts about his commitment to the Nato military alliance, Washington’s so-called special relationship with Britain, and US relations with the European Union that he called “a foe” on trade. – Reuters