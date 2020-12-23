Three police officers shot dead and one injured in central France

Three gendarmes have been shot dead, and a fourth wounded, in central France, the country’s national police force has said.

The shooting is believed to have started while officers were attending a domestic violence incident.

A 48-year-old man shot the officers on Tuesday night at an isolated hamlet near Saint-Just in the Puy-de-Dome region, after police tried to rescue a woman who had taken refuge in a house, according to news channel LCI.

The mayor of Saint-Just, Francois Chautard, said the incident appeared to have started with a family dispute and that armed gendarme units were sent to the scene to evacuate nearby residents and secure the area.

One officer was fatally shot and another injured before the suspect set fire to his house. The man later fired again as reinforcements arrived, killing two, the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor’s office told AFP.

Firefighters attended to try to control the fire. – Guardian