Three injured after car deliberately runs over them in France – police
Two of the three have been seriously injured
Incident occurred in Toulouse in southern France, police say. Source: Google maps
A man deliberately ran his car into a group of students outside a high school near Toulouse in southern France on Friday, injuring three people, two of them seriously, police sources said.
The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man who was known to police for committing minor offences, was arrested at the scene, the sources said. –PA