Three dead, at least 30 injured after van drives into crowd in Germany

Three people are dead and at least 30 injured, many seriously, after a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German university city of Münster.

In late afternoon, a transporter van raced into the Spiekerhof, a pedestrian cobbled street in the old town popular with locals and tourists alike.

According to local police, who are treating this as a deliberate attack, three people were immediately killed in the attack. The driver of the vehicle took his life after the vehicle crashed into a beer garden before the traditional Kiepenkerl pub, named after a landmark statue on the square.

Eye witnesses reported seeing the vehicle travelling at high speed up the narrow street, sparking panic among people enjoying one of the first sunny days of spring.

Ambulancesin downtown Muenster on Saturday. Photograph: EPA

First images from the area showed a chaotic scene, with beer garden tables and chairs overturned.

Police were quick to the scene as they had been accompanying a protest march nearby. They asked locals and visitors to leave the area and not to post any information or images from the scene of the attack.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment on the identity of the perpetrator. With helicopters circling over the historic old town, the spokeswoman also declined to confirm rumours that two further perpetrators jumped from the vehicle after impact and were still at large.

Firefighters stand in downtown Muenster. Photograph: EPA

“The situation is confusing . . . please don’t spread any rumours,” they added on Twitter, saying a suspicious object had been found in the vehicle.

The local Rheinische Post newspaper, citing unnamed security sources, said a terrorist link “cannot be ruled out”.

The mayor of Münster, a prosperous city of 312,000 people 150km north of Cologne, said all were in mourning at “this terrible event”.

“Our sympathies are with the relatives of the dead, and we wish the injured a quick recovery,” said Christian Democratic Union politician Markus Lewe to journalists.

The attack carries unhappy similarities to the Berlin Christmas market attack in December 2016 that killed 12 and injured 56.

Münster is the capital of the historic Westphalia region and home to the historic hall where the Peace of Westphalia was agreed in 1648, a key moment in ending the 30 Years’ War.

Much of the historic city was destroyed in the second World War and rebuilt in the 1950s.