Thousands of Berliners ignore May Day assembly ban

Thousands of Berliners ignored a May Day assembly ban on Friday, sparking a face-off with police officers and fears of a second wave of Covid-19.

Official demonstrations were banned by Berlin city authorities, but left-wing groups urged people to gather anyway in the alternative Kreuzberg neighbourhood. They promised spontaneous gathering on social media with adequate social distancing possible.

Just after 6pm about 3,000 people streamed into the streets of central Kreuzberg carrying signs reading “Lockdown Capitalism” and “Stay at home without a home?” Within minutes the streets were packed with mostly younger demonstrators, with social distancing impossible

“It’s important to demonstrate the right to express one’s opinion freely,” said Marianne, a 25-year-old student, wearing a face mask.

Moritz (22) said: “We want to give a signal that the rich should pay for this crisis and not the workers.”

As darkness fell police helicopters hovered overhead and police in riot gear were drawn into the regular May 1st game of cat-and-mouse with demonstrators.

Berlin interior minister Andreas Geisel deployed 5,000 police with orders to close down any gatherings that could spread the virus. The minister said in advance he wanted to “avoid another Ischgl”, a nod to the Austrian ski resort that became a virus hotspot in May and sent home thousands of holidaymakers with Covid-19.

Early on Friday evening Mr Geisel admitted defeat on public television. “I’m furious, this is sheer madness, there are just too many people” he told local broadcaster RBB. “That so many people have gathered in such close quarters is a triumph of stupidity.”

Earlier in the day police broke up another so-called Hygiene Demo in the eastern city centre, organised by groups who view coronavirus restrictions as an illegal, authoritarian attempt to curtail civil liberties.

Friday’s gathering attracted about 300 people, including left- and right-wing extremists, as well as conspiracy theorists and vaccination opponents.

As police cleared the streets they arrested a gang of men they suspect of attacking a public television camera crew. Four of the television crew were hospitalised.

Fairness gap

Germany’s trade union federation (DGB) cancelled its traditional Labour Day march, which usually attracts thousands of people, in favour of an online rally.

Leading union officials said the Covid-19 crisis had exposed the fairness gap in society, with low-paid workers now keeping society functioning.

“Care workers and garbage men, cleaners and package couriers are celebrated as everyday heroes,” said Annellie Buntenbach, a DGB board member. “They have earned more than cheap applause.”

Instead of the usual street marches, car convoys crawled through Kreuzberg with banners raising awareness of crises in housing and immigration.

As the crowds grew on Friday evening, locals looked down from their windows in disbelief at the sight below.

“Unflattening the curve,” said Klaus, a pensioner, as he studied the crowd.

“This is going to cause a second coronavirus wave; there’s too many nutters in this town.”