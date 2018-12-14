Theresa May admits re-opening Brexit deal is not possible

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the European Union is as one on the need for a Border backstop in Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Mr Varadkar said the controversial issue was not just of concern to the Irish, as fellow EU leaders saw the measure as vital to protect the integrity of the European single market.

In Brussels for the second day of the European Council meeting, Mr Varadkar said he was “very satisfied” with the summit conclusions on Brexit which made clear the withdrawal agreement was not “up for renegotiation”.

The Taoiseach said he still believed a no deal was an “unlikely scenario” despite the EU ramping up preparations for such an eventuality.

“As Europe, we reaffirmed our commitment for the need for a backstop,” he said.

“An open Border between Northern Ireland and Ireland can’t be a backdoor to the single market.

“That’s why European countries also very strongly support backstop. It is not just an Irish issue, it is very much a European issue as well.

“It is very much a case of the European Union being one-for-all and all-for-one.”

The backstop, which will come into effect if a wider trade deal between the UK and EU fails to materialise during the transition period after Brexit next March, will see Northern Ireland adhere to a range of EU regulatory rules in order to facilitate free-flowing trade and movement across the Border.

British prime minister Theresa May is facing widespread opposition to the measure at Westminster amid claims it will undermine the integrity of the United Kingdom by creating an economic border between Northern Ireland and Britain.

European Union leaders on Thursday rejected Mrs May’s plea to redefine the Border backstop, insisting the guarantee of no hard border in Ireland cannot be renegotiated.

The European Council on Thursday night refused to give the British prime minister the legal assurances she sought that the backstop would be temporary. Leaders also deleted from their draft conclusions a reference to being “ready to examine whether any further assurance can be provided”.

Mr Varadkar said the issue could not be deferred to the trade talks post-withdrawal.

“It’s not just an Irish issue, it’s a European issue,” he said.

“It’s about protecting the peace, keeping the Border open, also protecting the single market and making sure we answer this question of the Irish Border now, so no side can use it as leverage in the future relationship talks, which we are willing to start as soon as the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified.”

The Taoiseach said while the EU was willing to offer “clarifications or explanations” to Mrs May, he reiterated that a renegotiation of the deal was not an option.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday evening, the president of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker said it would be up to the UK to “say what they want”, not for the leaders to propose solutions. He appeared to leave open the possibility the UK could come back with proposed legal text in January.

Amid growing impatience on the part of the EU 27 with the UK’s approach to the negotiations, EU leaders hardened language on the backstop that had appeared in an earlier draft of the summit conclusions.

“We don’t want the UK to think there can be any form of renegotiation whatsoever,” said Mr Juncker.

But EU leaders said they gave Mrs May assurances they would seek to agree a new deal with Britain by 2021 so that the backstop was never triggered.

The leaders said they wanted to underline that the backstop was “intended as an insurance policy”. They said they were determined to “work speedily on a subsequent agreement that establishes by December 31st, 2020, alternative arrangements, so that the backstop will not need to be triggered.” - PA