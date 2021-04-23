Terrorism investigation launched as police officer stabbed to death in France

A police officer has been stabbed to death inside her police station in France.

French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the fatal stabbing of the police officer.

The assailant was shot and killed by officers nearby.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it has taken over the case, opening an investigation into murder of a person of public authority in relation with a terrorist group.

The identity of the attacker was not released.

The police officer was a 49-year-old administrative employee in the station, near the Rambouillet chateau outside Paris, a spokesperson said.

“We are in a state of astoundment,” Karl Olive, vice-president of the regional council, said on BFM television.

The attack took place southwest of Paris just inside the police station in a quiet residential area of the town of Rambouillet, about 750m from the former royal estate that is sometimes used for international peace negotiations.

Police cordons ringed the area after the stabbing.

French prime minister Jean Castex, interior minister Gérald Darmanin and other top officials visited the scene of the attack to show their support for police.

France has seen deadly attacks against police in the past, including some by Islamist extremists. – AP