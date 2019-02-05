Ten dead in suspected arson attack on Paris apartment block

At least 10 people were killed in what appears to have been an arson attack on a residential building in Paris’s 16th district in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Thirty-six other people were injured, including six firemen, according to authorities.

The fire started at about 1am. It took 200 firemen more than five hours to get the blaze under control. Witnesses saw a woman setting fire to a car and rubbish bins in the street. She was arrested nearby. The 40-year-old woman with a history of psychiatric problems lived in the building. There are reports she had a dispute with neighbours.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner said at 8am that the fire was now “totally under control”.

Firefighters and a police officer are seen near a building that caught fire in the 16th arrondissement in Paris. Photograph: Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP

The eighth-floor, 1970s building is located in the rue Erlanger, near the Bois de Boulogne. The 16th arrondissement is one of the most high-end districts of Paris. Terrified residents perched on window ledges or fled to the rooftop. Firemen used ladders and ropes to rescue about 50 people. Two adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The building is less than a mile from the Roland Garros stadium that hosts the French Open tennis tournament, and close to the popular Bois de Boulogne park on the city’s western edge.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter that the city was in mourning after the fire, which came less than a month after a gas blast in the capital killed four people. – Additional reporting from agencies