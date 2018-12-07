Tears and cheers as Angela Merkel steps down as party leader

After 6,815 days and a final, 10-minute standing ovation, a tearful Angela Merkel bowed out on Friday as leader of Germany’s ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Hamburg, the city of her birth, provided the bookends to her political career. It was here, in Germany’s second city, that Dr Merkel’s own East German party joined the CDU in October 1990.

And on Friday morning, wearing her trademark awkward smile, Dr Merkel urged the party she has headed since April 2000 to “start a new chapter” and leave Hamburg “well-equipped, motivated and united”.

“I wasn’t born as a chancellor or party leader, truly . . . but I’m filled with a great feeling of thanks, it was a joy and an honour,” she said, her voice catching with emotion for a split second.

Before the CDU chooses her successor, the outgoing leader delivered a humorous, thoughtful and self-critical speech. She acknowledged her own failings, in particular how staff and party colleagues were “driven demented” by her hesitation over decisions and her conflict aversion towards political rivals.

From climate change to globalised trade, her successor faced a long list of challenges. And, in a final riposte to her critics, she said she was “proud” of her controversial decision to keep German borders open three years ago to more than one million refugees and asylum seekers.

She mentioned Brexit in just seven words and delivered a double dig at US president Donald Trump. Two days after attending the funeral of George HW Bush, Dr Merkel thanked Bush for resisting triumphalism at the cold war’s end, and warned against abandoning the postwar multilateral order in favour of politics as “deals”.

Transfer of power

While Dr Merkel stays on as chancellor – for now at least – the party reins of power will be transferred to her successor, to be chosen by delegates on Friday afternoon in Hamburg.

Angela Merkel receives the applause in Hamburg. Photograph: Markus Schreiber/AP

Feverish speculation is palpable in the corridors of Hamburg’s trade fair. Over potato soup and bread rolls, delegates drawn from regional parties made final deals over who they would support.

Dr Merkel’s preferred candidate is Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, her party secretary general perceived as the continuity candidate. But she faces a strong rival in the liberal-conservative Friedrich Merz, an old Merkel rival, who has promised far-reaching change and has secured the backing of the CDU’s powerful regional parties.

“The mood in the party grassroots is extremely tense, we need to unite after this vote,” said one senior CDU official over lunch.

The new CDU leader – likely to be Germany’s next chancellor – faces a series of challenges: unite the party after its most energetic leadership battle in 47 years; revive support stuck at 28 per cent and beat back a growing far-right challenge; and salvage Berlin’s struggling grand coalition with the Social Democratic Party.

As a farewell present the party gifted her a baton dedicated to “world politics’ most important conductor”.

Halfway through her ovation, a visibly relieved Dr Merkel urged delegates to sit down and get to work, saying: “We have a lot to do.”

With that emotional farewell for their seventh leader the 1,001 CDU delegates in a vast Hamburg trade fair hall – watched by twice as many visitors and journalists – moved on to electing number eight.