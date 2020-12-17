Taoiseach tests negative for Covid-19 following close contact with Macron

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has tested negative for Covid-19 after coming into close contact with French president Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Martin had been restricting his movements after meeting Mr Macron who tested positive earlier on Thursday.

Mr Martin attended the European Council meeting with Mr Macron last Thursday and Friday.

Before the negative result was confirmed on Thursday evening, a spokesman said Mr Martin had already undergone a test on his return from Brussels and the result had been negative, but would limit his contacts and get another test as a precaution.

EU officials had been in contact to say that no other leaders had tested positive after Mr Macron’s test, he said.

It emerged earlier that Mr Macron had tested positive for Covid-19 after displaying symptoms. “The president of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” his office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”

French president Emmanuel Macron. Photograph: Ian Langsdon/EPA

The president said he would isolate for the next seven days but will continue to work and carry out duties via remote working.

The Élysée said it was not known at this stage as to how Mr Macron had contracted Covid-19. His office was in the process of identifying his close contacts.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has suspended all public activities and will quarantine until December 24th after being in contact with Mr Macron.

Mr Sanchez and Mr Macron met on Monday in Paris. Video footage of Mr Macron welcoming the Spanish prime minister at the Elysee Palace showed both wore masks and did not shake hands.

Mr Sanchez, whose wife contracted the virus at the start of the pandemic in March, will be tested for Covid-19.

An EU official said that Mr Macron is understood to have been a contagion risk as of this Monday, and that so far no other participant in a summit of European leaders three days earlier has reported testing positive.

“Following up on the information of the French authorities Emmanuel Macron is considered a potential risk of contagion as of Monday evening December 14th,” an EU official said.

“During the European Council of Thursday 10th and Friday December 11th, all sanitary measures were observed and we have not been informed of any other participant or staff present during the summit who tested positive.”

The all-night summit which ran from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning last week was attended by all of Europe’s leaders, including the Taoiseach.

Mr Macron was due to travel to Lebanon next week. He met with the Portuguese prime minister António Costa for a working lunch on Wednesday.

France has switched from a strict lockdown to a curfew this week and will be easing restrictions further for the Christmas holidays. – Additional reporting Reuters/Bloomberg