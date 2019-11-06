‘Suspicious’ incident at Schiphol airport was false alarm – airline

A “suspicious” incident aboard an airliner that forced the evacuation of its passengers and crew at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Wednesday evening proved to be a false alarm, the airline said.

Spanish-owned Air Europa said in a statement that a pilot had accidentally triggered an alarm, causing a major security lockdown at one of Europe’s busiest airports.

#AirEuropaInfo False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize. — Air Europa (@AirEuropa) November 6, 2019

“In a plane [set to fly] from Amsterdam to Madrid tonight an alarm was accidentally activated which set off safety protocols at the airport,” it said. “There was no cause for alarm, all passengers were fine and waiting for the flight to take off.”

It added: “We are sorry, there was no cause for alarm.”

Dutch military police had earlier reported a “suspicious situation” aboard the airliner and launched an investigation. – Reuters